The almost serene ruins of the House of Githaleon give way to damp and crumbling darkness beneath. The walls of the main undercrofts of the church have given way – the masonry fallen in often taking down parts of the ceiling and collapsing entire areas and choking the stairs with rubble and debris. The old crypts (the left side of the map) are crumbling, damp, and choked with roots from the aspen above. The secret passage in the crypts leads slightly downhill to a small doorway in the foundations of a long-gone house at the bottom of the hill. The ruined undercrofts are a breeding ground for green slime and a single grey ooze that feeds on the slime.

But deeper levels under the tower are still hidden behind a swollen and locked door. This section is in fairly good repair, with mouldering tapestries and one collapsing section of wall the only reminders that this area has been undisturbed for a few centuries at least. The last divine construct guardians of the House of Githaleon remain here, waiting for priests to call upon them, and watching for those who would despoil these halls and the relics hidden within.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,900 pixels (43 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,010 pixels wide or 6,020 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use.



Each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution ("Cartography by Dyson Logos" or "Maps by Dyson Logos").



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.