The Vagabond Watch are a small underdark Slaadi mercenary force that works for a few Drow houses. Two red, a blue, and a green slaad form the nucleus of the Vagabond Watch, along with a few affiliated underdark residents who provide intelligence and serve as go-betweens (since a squad of Slaad do stick out walking through town just about anywhere outside of Limbo).

When situations go pear-shaped, or the watch needs to keep a low profile (or they are protecting something or someone), this is their bolt-hole. A small set of caves at the bottom of a small ravine in a larger underdark cave – this area was once the home of an insular group of derro who cut out regular chambers from the small caves but then gave it up when the watch came knocking.

Retreat of the Vagabond Watch

The Vagabond Watch has cultivated an albino yellow musk creeper colony along the ravine which they protect under continual darkness. Occasionally some yellow musk zombies can be found wandering nearby caves.

This map was drawn on one of those days when I just didn’t know what to draw – so I printed out one of the compass roses from my compass rose pack and just started drawing around it (and in the final scan, I put the original digital rose in place of the printed one because scanning / printing / scanning again often damages the detail and makes things… weird).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

