Near the ruins of the lost drow city of Ched Nasad is a foul bubbling cauldron commonly known as the Stepping Lake. This was once a small side access to Ched Nasad that most reasonable people avoided because of the foul bubbling fluids, but with the destruction of the city it is currently one of the few ways for treasure hunters to get there without running afoul of patrols and guards.

Stepping Lake Cave (300 dpi)

The small lake in this high-vaulted cave is both poisonous and acidic covered in a yellow frothy scum. Crossing the lake involves hopping along a series of stones that were magically pulled up from the bottom of the cauldron by previous travellers. Of course, a tricky GM could replace one or more of the stones with a mimic, a giant snapping turtle, an angry giant hermit crab, a galeb duhr, a black pudding, or a giant urchin wearing a stone as a hat.

Stepping Lake Cave (1200 dpi)

On the west side of the cauldron is an old duergar shrine where they crafted a portal… unfortunately a portal to the far realms through which a number of grell have invaded the small complex and the area around it. Of course, if they spot travellers crossing the stones, they will fly over from the shrine and possibly the fungal garden cave.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9.600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!