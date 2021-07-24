Ephara’s Alithinero (300 dpi)

The Water Pass in the mountains of Akros does not lead out of the mountains – a circuitous route instead returns those who wander this false pass back to the Phoberos badlands. Near the highest point in the pass is an archway cut into the stone with massive stoneware water vessels on each side – through the archway are stairs descending into a quieter and gentler place that echoes with the sound of running water. This is the Alithinero – a temple sacred to the guardian of cities, Ephara. A spring on the upper level of the temple dispenses water into a sacred pool where it then overflows into a pool in the chamber below before flowing into a small grotto and then into an underground stream that comes out near the city of Akros proper and is then connected to the city’s aqueducts.

The water is believed to be a gift from Ephara – magically poured from her urn to nurture the people of Akros, but done from afar in the high mountains to make them work for it for the folk of Akros are a hardy lot and would not accept such a gift were it simply given to them. The Alithinero is decorated with statues of both aspects of Ephara and of some of the greatest warriors of Akros who were dedicated to the growth of the city and its protection.

But the waters have stopped. Something or someone has interrupted the flow of the Alithinero and a single faithful servant of Ephara has stumbled into town, bloodied and mangled and muttering about blood in the water and cannibals in the temple.

