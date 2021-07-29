Hammers Hall (300 dpi promotional)

This crafter’s shrine is hidden away under ruins in the mournlands and will likely either be found by complete luck, or more likely by those searching specifically for this one shrine based on old maps and descriptions of where essential research lead to Aarren d’Cannith’s breakthrough to creating the first sentient warforged. While not one a Aarren’s workshops, this shrine was used by another scion of Merrix d’Cannith as they sought the means to imbue their constructs with true life.

Hammers Hall (1200 dpi)

Rumours maintain that important precursors to the creation forges are still down here for those who can find the site and know what they are looking for.

Hammers Hall (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 5,400 pixels (18 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,260 pixels wide or 2,320 pixels wide, respectively.

