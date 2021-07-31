Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. The Lords of the Aldeiron Peaks is a map I originally drew as part of the 2016 Mapvember Challenge.

Lords of the Aldeiron Peaks (300dpi Promotional – no commercial license)

On the highest ridge of the Aldeiron Peaks, looking down over the city of Samlein is the hold of those who call themselves the “Lords of the Aldeiron Peaks”. Cut into the near vertical cliff faces are caves on each side of the narrow ridge that lead into the lair of three mighty drakes and below that the small headquarters of the three lords who ride them.

Lords of the Aldeiron Peaks (1200 dpi)

Not actual nobles, these lords are successful adventurers who trained the drakes years ago and have settled here where they can watch over the city and the floodplains beyond.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 11,400 pixels (38 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,660 pixels wide or 5,320 pixels wide, respectively.

