Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. The Collapsed Tomb of Mosogret is one I distinctly remember drawing, and thus thought I drew it fairly recently… as opposed to four years ago.

Collapsed Tomb of Mosogret (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

The tombs of the Mosogret estate were among the structures collapsed and destroyed when the place was overrun by the forces of the city of Tuath and the dwarves of the EarthShip Krohku. The estate lay quiet for a few decades, but the slate quarry was reopened by enterprising locals and parts of the estate are being converted into housing for the quarry-men.

But Jonas, one of the quarry workers, had taken to grave robbing some of the minor sepulchers of the estate. But under one gravestone, he found a small hole… leading into the partially collapsed Mosogret Tombs. Someone else figured it out the next day when they found his tools around the hole, but Jonas was long gone selling some old golden trinkets he had found.

Collapsed Tomb of Mosogret (1200 dpi)

But the worker that found the hole the next day crawled down to see what was there, and never returned. The rest of the quarry-men have tried to seal the hole, but the word has already spread in the city that the tombs have been found and unsealed, and that Jonas found jewelry worth thousands therein. And who’s going to defend the sanctity of tombs from a family of elf-loving turncoats who fought against humanity?

The actual tomb structure is difficult to explore – all stairs between levels have been destroyed as well as the proper access points. The only entry is via the hole in the southwestern corner of the top level map (on the left). Access between levels is via the one remaining air shaft that still connects the three levels of tombs.

And of course, traps and other guardians are probably present to ward against grave robbers.

Collapsed Tomb of Mosogret (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 12,300 pixels (41 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,870 pixels wide or 5,740 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project. Further, the low-resolution version of the map on the paper background is also clearly marked as having no commercial license.

