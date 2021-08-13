[My Twitch Channel]

I’ve avoided posting it here and to my Patreon because it’s one of those things I worry I’ll not follow through on, but this is now the fourth week that I’ve been keeping it up… so here we go.

I’ve finally established a schedule at which I stream my digital work in progress – so if you want to see the sausage, I mean maps, being made you can drop in on my twitch channel three times a week to see the “action”.

I currently stream every

Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday

from 1-4pm Eastern time



twitch.tv/dysonlogos

These streams are for my digital work only (my eyesight is bad enough that my ink work involved me scrunched right up against the page, so the camera gets a wonderful view of the back of my head) and are a primarily work that will appear on the blog with a some commissioned pieces where I don’t have NDAs preventing me from showing the work in progress.

So far all streams have run for at least the three scheduled hours. As a side effect of the minimum three hour length, I’m taking on more “megamap” projects that I can work on if I finish a piece before the stream time is up. This means we’ll be seeing more maps like the Winter Tombs and similar pieces over the coming months as I work on them in the extra time at the end of a stream.

If you follow me on twitch (and turn on notifications – the little bell beside the follow button) you will receive an email when I go live. I also promote the beginning of each stream on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.