The Dragon Shrine (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Seeming to have climbed out of the ghost dunes, the namesake of the Dragon Shrine is more accurately described as the upper torso, shoulders, head and arms of a massive troglodyte assembled from massive stone blocks. Stone tiers and rows of parallel columns lead up to the idol’s chest where a copper door covered in a deep green patina allows access to the interior of the beast to those who know the command word to open it.

The Dragon Shrine (1200 dpi)

In the idol’s left hand is a large bowl. Depending on the season, this bowl can be found filled with evaporating stagnant water, crusty residue of dried algae, or rarely with wood for a great fire (or the ashes from the fire). While the shrine is usually alone in the dunes, there’s a 1 in 6 chance that one of the nomadic tribes of lizard-folk who prowl the desert are encamped here to celebrate a great hunt or victorious raid.

The Dragon Shrine (300 dpi – no grid)

Living within the idol are two of these lizard folk. An elder oracle of the tribes rumoured to be as old as the statue itself and the oracle’s initiate who acquires food for the oracle, collects offerings from the tribes, and learns the wisdom and history of the tribes from the elder.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.