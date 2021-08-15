(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 70

Something Rotten in Kislev

Larry [Mercenary Captain] – I 68

Othmar [Assassin] – I 66

Nate [Witch Hunter] – I 64

Gottlieb [Witch Hunter] – I 63

Wilfried [Templar] – I 63

Scargetter [Assassin] – I 60

“I was hoping that you wouldn’t find out like this…” Kisa started as she reached out to grab hold of Larry.



And the melee begins. She has come prepared with a number of potent spells defending her as she tries to take on the group single-handedly.

The cell opposite Mickhail’s opens quietly as the fighting begins, and a soot-darkened dwarf silently slips into the fighting – but on the side of the knights Panther instead of Yatsakaya’s. Like the witch hunter, he has been imprisoned here for being a little too curious about the goings on at the temple of the Ancient Allies.

Kisa Yatskaya proves to be incredibly tough – probably the hardiest opponent the party has yet encountered using her recently-acquired vampiric powers and magical prowess. Even Larry finds himself delivering mighty blows that barely breach her defenses in any meaningful way. However, the hardened wills of these seasoned adventurers keep her mesmerism from working on any of them and her primary tactic of turning one member of the party against the rest fails round after round…

Until Nathander steps up with his Hands of Dust. Grabbing her by the shoulders he begins to shake her and denounce her undead state and partnership with the fell powers of chaos – she immediately begins to turn to dust where his hands touch her and by the time he’s done admonishing her, she is naught but dust at his feet.

Collecting her magical amulet (and Gottlieb also gathering some of her clothes), they introduce themselves to the dwarven Scargetter and agree they have the same general goals (the destruction of the necromancer Sulring Durgul).



They continue down the corridor to the north – past the cells & tombs of the dwarves who built this place and to a secret exit along the banks of the North Lynsk.

Returning to the heart of the old tombs, they find a warrior in massive and ornate armour waiting for their return. As he pours a potion over his foul serrated sword he mutters something about listening to them dispatch Durgul’s little toy. He steps forward to attack, smashing his mighty blade down in a flurry of incredible blows that Larry only barely manages to avoid and parry … and then counters. Scargetter disarms him of his mighty chaos blade, and the combined martial prowess of the main fighters of the group bring him down and then a mighty blow splits him in twain.



And then the parts keep trying to fight on. To finally end the threat of Prince Alexis Chokin III, carrier of the undeath plague, they finally have to completely “disassemble” him and even then the rest of the scenes in these dwarven catacombs include his fingers and other parts crawling along in a futile attempt to extract revenge.

The youngest of the Chokin princes was a mutant with a skull-like face hidden beneath his chaos armour. His desk in the sanctuary is covered in documents and screeds against the Tsar written in both Alexis III’s hand and what has to be assumed to be his deceased grandfather’s. Behind his desk is a six foot tall “pillar” or perhaps heavy staff of stone and wood decorated with gold and alien sigils – almost certainly the Lustrian totem that Sulring uses to extend his life according to Gurthgano Gorthaudh. Using Radici’s “napalm” potion, they set the totem alight and it burns quickly, smokelessly, and brightly – even the stone portions breaking down as the gold melts and runs.

As the totem smoulders to dust behind them, they investigate the chambers south of the central sanctuary to find that the four dwarven tombs down here have been completely emptied of their previous tenants and are now the chambers of Sulring Durgul… and probably a discount dragon?

The four chambers have been converted into an office, a bedroom, a kitchen & dining area, and a barren and scorched room with a pile of treasure in the middle – very cheap treasure… tens of thousands of brass pennies, chips of tin, chunks of quartz and glass, costume jewellery, and gaudy weapons and armour. A discount hoard if ever there was one.

Sulring’s office furniture appears to be mostly made of lesser demons forced into service as bookshelves, lectern and so on. Like a horrible twist on the Disney version of Beauty and the Beast, the next scene is of the furniture desperately trying to get away from the holy vengeance of the witch hunter of Morr…

Sulring’s bedroom is also home to a collection of treasures – exactly the kind of treasures that someone who has lived thousands of years might collect… little mementos of places he’s travelled and people he’s known. A hairbrush, a stone from a distant mountain, a bottle of sand from a beach long lost to the tides, a piece of correspondence from an old friend, a lock of hair, and so on.

And then they hear voices coming up the passage from the south… Sulring arrives (sure enough in the form of a middle-aged Kislevite woman – not an elf which the party is equipped to deal with) along with a “miniature” dragon – a beast of no more than 10 feet in length (plus tail).