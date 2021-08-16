The Ochrenvault – Map 1 (300 dpi promotional)

The Elders of the Ochren built a portal to the stars deep within the Ochrenvault – a deep set of caves and “dungeons” that were cut into the mountains by nature and the ochrefolk (a “privileged” class of humans and half-elves that were “permitted” to serve the elders). The Ochrenvault is deep in the inhospitable jungles of one of the Ochren Isles (commonly marked on maps now as the Ochre Isles, as knowledge of the Ochren fades from this world) and delves deep into the tropical island’s rocky hills.

The Ochrenvault – Map 1 (1200 dpi)

The main inhabitants of the vaults are the morlock tribes that share the islands with far more dangerous predators – descendents of the ochrefolk left to their own devices when the elders departed through the portal. They claim the main vault as their sacred territory but are themselves broken up into hostile clans that only work together against invaders – and even then they have been forced to share some areas of the vault with a tribe of fungus people that moved in from deeper caverns.

The caverns near the entrance to the vault are infested with two tribes of vegepygmies. The blue-green tribe on the right has access to the underground river (which comes with its own dangers) – while the left hand dark green tribe has to send runners down to a stream that comes down from the hills in order to collect water. This tribe would be willing to work with just about anyone to rid themselves of the blue-green vegepygmies and gain access to their water source.

The Ochrenvault – Map 1 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The Ochrenfolk Morlocks within the Ochrenvault mark their allegiance to their tribe with brightly painted wicker helmets and leather body harnesses. Only the elders of the tribes are permitted to communicate between the tribes – any lesser morlocks caught dealing with another tribe are usually punished by ritual cannibalism, although some times they are just exiled from the tribe and live on as unpainted hermits within the vault or in the jungles. Those who survive this solitary lifestyle long enough can become hermit elders of their own right and can demand the right to speak to the tribal elders.



No one is sure what the actual portal of The Elders of Ochren is. It may have been a single-instance magical gateway that they used to leave this world, or a permanent fixture of some kind. Either way, the stories say it is somewhere down here… much deeper into the Ochrenvault than this map shows. Additional maps of the Ochrenvault will be forthcoming. This 16 by 11 inch map represents roughly the first 20% of the full map.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 19,200 pixels (64 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 4,480 pixels wide or 8,960 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!