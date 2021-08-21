The Monolith (300 dpi promotional)

Five rusty black monoliths sit on a barren stretch between the sands of the Ghost Dunes. Depending on the vagaries of the winds the bases of these rough black spires are usually hidden in the sand, but sometimes the bare rock outcropping they stand upon is swept free and the entrance to the central structure is visible.

The Monolith (1200 dpi)

The original purpose of this remnant of the long-dead pretty folk is lost to time – and since their departure from this world the locals have used it as a temple to them, as a tomb, and as a home base for desert raiders and treasure hunters. While the spires of the monoliths are tall and stand above the dunes above, the interior of the structure goes down underground instead of into the spire itself. The central chamber extends through three levels – the upper section of the chamber is a tapered dome about 80 feet tall and the lower levels of the chamber are each about 40 feet tall, with a tiered depression in the floor of the lowest chamber and a 20′ central shaft linking all three.

The Monolith (1200 dpi, no grid)

Much of the lowest level of the chamber has collapsed, the wall sliding in after some powerful cataclysm that scorched and pitted the stone walls and floor. Who can be found within depends on how long the entrance has been exposed by the winds. If just opened, then there are only ghosts and memories of those who were here before – and dried desert mummies of those who failed to escape before the sands overwhelmed them. But it won’t remain empty long – the spires attract attention and soon either raiders or the weird wildlife of the Ghost Dunes will move in to this temporary shelter.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 240 pixels per square and are 18,000 pixels (75 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 5,250 pixels wide or 10,500 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!