The Dungeons of Zath Gor (300 dpi promo)

The stairs in the northwest tower of Zath Gor Bastion lead up into the tower, but also down beneath to the dungeons of Zath Gor. With the loss of the other properties & territory of the Counts of Gor, these dungeons have become the primary means to lock up malcontents, rivals, and important prisoners. Attached to the dungeons but primarily under the main keep building are further understructures used as (somewhat damp) overflow living areas for the resident sorcerer. This area is accessed via the dungeons or through a secret trap door in the floor of the keep. The sublevel below this and the dungeons includes old scrolls and paperwork from the height of the county, as well as a secret treasure room.

The Dungeons of Zath Gor (1200 dpi)

Finally there is an escape tunnel down here that connects to a small limestone cave and eventually to the surface at the edge of the Shüss swamps. Significant parts of these caves are submerged year-round, and the tunnel is unusable except to those who can breathe water for a few months in the spring every year. The small guard room stationed along the tunnel usually has a potion or two of water breathing for such occasions. Both the door and the secret door to the escape tunnel are locked, and the guards are not given the key – they can ring a bell to get the inside guards attention, but the door won’t be opened until sufficient backup is in place and they will relock the secret door before unlocking the iron-reinforced tunnel door.

The Dungeons of Zath Gor (1200 dpi no grid)

The cells are only occupied roughly 20% of the time. If they are roll 1d4 (exploding – if the result is a 4, roll again and add, repeating if necessary) prisoners down here. Unless there are more than 10, they will be kept one to a cell.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 240 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

