The Ochrenvault – Map 2 (300 dpi promotional)

The Elders of the Ochren built a portal to the stars deep within the Ochrenvault – a deep set of caves and “dungeons” that were cut into the mountains by nature and the ochrefolk (a “privileged” class of humans and half-elves that were “permitted” to serve the elders). The Ochrenvault is deep in the inhospitable jungles of one of the Ochren Isles (commonly marked on maps now as the Ochre Isles, as knowledge of the Ochren fades from this world) and delves deep into the tropical island’s rocky hills.

The Ochrenvault – Map 2 (1200 dpi)

This section of the Ochrenvault is beyond the reach of the vegepygmies and is home to one of the more powerful morlock tribes – the Amber Ochrenfolk are known to the other tribes for their use of iron helmets instead of the wicker helms of the tribes nearer the surface and for their sorcerers who claim to draw power from the deep waters of the vault. While they get along with the other tribes no better than their fellows, they are given a certain amount of leeway out of fear and intimidation – which is important as it allows them to send hunting parties to the outside without being attacked as they travel the great halls of the vault.

Beyond here the only Ochrenfolk are the grey folk (discussed in a later post). There are also a number of fungusfolk that live in these areas – exiles from the deeper lairs of their kin. Most of the fungusfolk are found around the shallow lake that defines the centre of the vault.

The Ochrenvault – Map 2 (1200 dpi – no grid)

Also hidden in this part of the vault is an old secret tomb – built by the elders of Ochren for something else, but converted to tombs by the long extinct Violet Ochrenfolk tribe. Two of these violet ochrenfolk “live” on in this secret chamber and occasionally slip out in search of food; for they have become ancient shrivelled ghasts. The Ochrenfolk don’t know who the hunters in their midst are, but they do know that when the smell comes, it is time to light the fires and form into defensive rings to keep the “Devourers of the Folk” at bay.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 19,200 pixels (64 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 4,480 pixels wide or 8,960 pixels wide, respectively.

