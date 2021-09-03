This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Swordtember Blade 1 is obviously based on the movie version of Orcrist but not quite as clean of lines and with a different styled hilt. This is Shadowcutter, a sword +1, +2 against all creatures that live in darkness.