This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This is Iomar’s Swiftblade, the sword said to have slain the demon Zortiodraak – a short sword with a +3 bonus to hit but no bonus to damage, that can cast light on command 3/day.