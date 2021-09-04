Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Greyfalls Cave was released in February of 2020 in response to a question about my favourite elements of a dungeon map.

I was asked what features I liked best in a dungeon map, and after a bit of conversation and contemplation, I decided a multi-tiered chamber with a statue and some sort of water feature would fit the bill. To show what I meant, I drew this small cave / dungeon map. The main chamber is four tiers – the entrance leads to the top tier, with stairs down to a mid tier with a statue, and then again down to a lower tier. Below the lowest tier is the flooded cave floor, with the water reaching up to about 10 feet below the lowest tier. Other stairs and passages connect to the various tiers outside of the main chamber.

Greyfalls Cave

The lower right corner of the map has a columned cave that steps down gradually to the level of the water – providing a space a bit away from the waterfall to gather water, or used in simple contemplation.

Greyfalls Cave is a very small “dungeon” environment – a good place for an adventure involving finding someone or some thing that is hidden away. A contemplative cleric, a drow sage, a minor holy item, or just to collect the waters as part of a larger quest.

This map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.

