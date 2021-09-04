This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This is Embercleave, a blade that is magically warm to the touch at all times (about 43° C / 110° F) said to be because it was left embedded in a red dragon for untold years – that is otherwise a typical +1 sword.