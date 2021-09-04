This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

As the Lich Shogunate collapsed, one last “perfect” blade was produced by the master swordsmith of the final Shogun. Never named, this Last Blade of the Lich Shogunate is a +2 sword that grants a +2 bonus on saving throws against effects, spells, and abilities of the undead.