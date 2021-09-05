Woke

adjective, informal

alert to injustice in society, especially racism.

Representation in gaming, art, entertainment, and life matters.

Without representation we are invisible, others, outsiders, not worthy of care.

Being outsiders is EXACTLY what lead to the complete lack of compassion and help during the AIDS crisis.

When people speak out against inclusivity, they want things back like it was in the “good old days” when you didn’t have to treat people who are different than you like human beings.

Black Lives Matter.

Trans Women are Women.

Trans Men are Men.

Nonbinary people are who they are.

GLBTQ+ people are not a “trend” or a “phase” or unworthy of basic respect.

Inclusivity IS the MOST BASIC of respect.

Aspire to be on the anti-woke red list.

Be woke.

CARE.