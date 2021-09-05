This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This ancient dwarven blade is known as “Uzbad Makarful”, the breaker of kings or more commonly among non-nobles as the breaker of tyrants. The nicks and breaks in the blade seem to confer no reduction in its sharpness. It is a sword +1, +3 vs nobles / kings / tyrants and their ilk.