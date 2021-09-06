This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This cutlass has a golden guard in the shape of a human skull. The Golden Hunter is a Sword +2, Nine Lives Stealer – on a natural 20 the victim of the attack must save vs death or be instantly slain, their life force absorbed by the sword. The blade can absorb the life forces of five more victims before it loses this ability. In addition, the hunter has the ability to detect unattended gold once per day for 30 minutes with a range of 120 feet.