This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.
This cutlass has a golden guard in the shape of a human skull. The Golden Hunter is a Sword +2, Nine Lives Stealer – on a natural 20 the victim of the attack must save vs death or be instantly slain, their life force absorbed by the sword. The blade can absorb the life forces of five more victims before it loses this ability. In addition, the hunter has the ability to detect unattended gold once per day for 30 minutes with a range of 120 feet.
Shelby said:
“Unattended gold,” I love that! “If they really wanted this gold for themselves they wouldn’t leave it unattended like this. Foolish.”
Dyson Logos said:
Yeah – it ignores gold that is being carried (otherwise it would just keep detecting the party’s treasure – I had a DM that used to do this BS) to focus on gold in treasure chests, piles of loot, etc.
Shelby said:
“Hmm, no one’s attending to this cute little golden stud in the tavern wench’s navel…”
Shelby said:
Actually I think that happened in a James Bond movie.