This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This perpetually stained scimitar was the personal blade of the turncoat ranger Torwald who used it to slay his liege when all seemed lost at the siege of Sragish. The blood of the king still stains the blade and the enchantments upon it, rendering it into a sword +1, +3 vs humans.