This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This rapier’s owners often add adjectives to its name – silent, cursed, deadly, quick… but regardless of how it is named, it is a quick and masterful Sword +1, Wounding that is also cursed – the wielder cannot wield another melee weapon (except perhaps an off-hand weapon of lesser stature than Belladonna) until rid of the blade via a remove curse spell.