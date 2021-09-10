This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

A slayer of orcs in far off lands, Sahazar was brought to this realm by the merchant-prince Megrodoc and was promptly stolen by the thieves of the City of Copper Bowls. It is a sword +1, +3 vs orcs and goblins.