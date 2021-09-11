Skaldon’s Dome (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Looking like a truncated cone with a hemisphere embedded in it, Skaldon’s Dome protects a small sealed garden within it. Trees and grass surround a small pond that in turn is home to an island with a tall, thin obelisk upon it. The interior of the dome is only accessible via stairs from the upper level of the supporting structure, and the doors into the room with the stairs have been sealed for ages (and show the signs of many attempts to break them open).

The dome itself is made of ten-foot-thick nearly clear material and a magical effect produces rain on the inside surface of the dome every evening (using the water from the air and pond within the dome). A small colony of giant (dog-sized) mutant frogs lives within the pond – but appear to be the only permanent residents here. The structure around the dome is either completely abandoned or being used as a temporary shelter for wandering nomads or treasure hunters trying to figure out how to get into the dome proper.

I drew this map as part of the GOZR RPG playtest I’m running. Gozr is a science-fantasy RPG written by James V West that takes place in a world long after the departure (somehow) of humanity. Perhaps they all mutated into the Gooz, or perhaps they left the Gooz behind as they left this world. Here it was known as the Garden of the Copper Sun and everything in the garden appeared to be yellow in colour (because in this case the dome was made of ancient plastic, yellowed with age). The MacGuffin the party needed (the Locked Nurr) was being held within the dome by a panicking Gooz named Zobnuk and a fierce and angry Harawg-Zuul was in the structure trying to get at Zobnuk and the Locked Nurr.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 7,500 pixels (25 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,750 pixels wide or 3,500 pixels wide, respectively.

