This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Ikandak is an exceptionally heavy blade for its length – crafted with a heart of heavy dwarven iron, the blade itself keeps its enchanted edge through nearly any level of abuse. Nicknamed “The Executioner” by its current owner, Ikandak is a sword +1 (although treated as +3 for what it can hit and harm) of sharpness (although it does not emit light like most swords of similar enchantment).