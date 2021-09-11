This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

A blade of a style that the elves have not forged in millennia, Deep Kin Slayer is one of the ancient rune swords dating back to open warfare with the dwarves. The runes spell out an eternal curse against “the bearded king” and include a lesser rune of blindness. It is a sword +2, +4 vs dwarves – and any dwarf struck by the blade must save vs spells or be rendered blind for 2d6 x 10 minutes.