This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Vigilant is a blade made of a dark lustrous metal adorned with the head of a small watchful gargoyle. It is a sword +3, defender (allowing the wielder to use the bonus for either attacking or towards their AC – this can be redistributed every round on the wielder’s turn), with the ability to detect evil with a 60′ range 3 times / day.