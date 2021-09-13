Nephilim’s Hall (300 dpi promo)

Somewhere just off the routing between King Snurre’s domain and the caverns and warrens of the troglodytes is this set of overlapping caverns that are home to a small group of seemingly immortal giants. Not much taller than a hill giant, they somehow cloud the memories of those they meet and this hall is rarely marked on maps except sometimes with a marker to not descend into the lower areas.

Nephilim’s Hall (1200 dpi)

The residents have no absolute need for food or drink to live, as they only die to violence, but this does not reduce their occasional desires to enjoy the fruits of civilization or company. The few remaining giants here are quick to offer tales and memories of times of antiquity in exchange for luxury goods and are not above ambushing smaller groups to acquire their goods and treasure to trade to the next visitors.

Since it is incredibly difficult to remember the giants once one has left their presence, most traders are confused by the sudden reduction in their stores after coming through this area. Others who come seeking legends and lore leave with the knowledge imparted, but no memories of how they learned these things.

Nephilim’s Hall (1200 dpi, no grid)

The giants are a great way to impart knowledge to a group seeking a back door into the vault of the drow, or perhaps the location and names of Lolth’s many demi-god children who might seek to usurp her.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.