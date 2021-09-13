This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Querencia is a defender – a blade dedicated to defending the home of the wielder. While the blade is a sword +1 with the ability to cast shield 3/day, it becomes a sword +3 when fighting to defend the wielder’s hearth & home.