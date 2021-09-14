This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Another elven design from ancient wars long forgotten even by the elder race themselves, Silver Leaf emits a soft blue-white glow roughly half as bright as a torch and is a sword +2, +4 vs undead and constructs.