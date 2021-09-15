This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Beaten into a sword-like shape in the soul forges of the Inevitable City, Anarxya was once a demon who rebelled against its kin. Now a sentient sword +1, all those of infernal or celestial origin must save vs spells when struck by the blade or suffer a -2 penalty on saving throws for the next hour (this effect can be applied multiple times to the same target).