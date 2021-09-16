This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Zatiak is broken a blade made of some heavy lusterless crystal, maybe even a stone – shattered who knows how long ago, the blade still maintains a coherent form and is no less useful than a properly forged blade. It is treated in all ways as a non-metallic sword +2.