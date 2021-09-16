The Ochrenvault – Map 3 (300 dpi promotional)

The Elders of the Ochren built a portal to the stars deep within the Ochrenvault – a deep set of caves and “dungeons” that were cut into the mountains by nature and the ochrefolk (a “privileged” class of humans and half-elves that were “permitted” to serve the elders). The Ochrenvault is deep in the inhospitable jungles of one of the Ochren Isles (commonly marked on maps now as the Ochre Isles, as knowledge of the Ochren fades from this world) and delves deep into the tropical island’s rocky hills.

The Ochrenvault – Map 3 (1200 dpi)

This section of the Ochrenvault was home to the grey folk – a loose confederation of cannibal Ochrenfolk morlocks who skulk and prey upon those who would wander this deep. They mostly subsist off the blind fish that swim in the shallow lake here and the fungusfolk who have settled on the shore of said lake (the lake is only chest deep to a human, and is more frightening than dangerous). There were many more grey folk before, but most were killed in fighting with the invading fungusfolk – those that remain are the best skulkers of their kin. Much of the halls here seem abandoned, but show signs of recent habitation. The grey folk avoid areas where they can be trapped (rooms with only one access point) and instead move along the halls like pale ghosts.

The Ochrenvault – Map 3 (1200 dpi no grid)

The main area of contention between the factions now are the tombs at the south end of the map. These sacred caves were used by the grey folk as well as many of the other morlock tribes to entomb their dead elders and chieftains. Th fungusfolk haven’t moved into the caves per se, but live along the shore here and have begun to plant their spores in the less mummified of the dead to the horror of the Ochrenfolk.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,900 pixels (43 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,010 pixels wide or 6,020 pixels wide, respectively.

