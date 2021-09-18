This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Reforged from a broken silver sword, Threadcutter manifests much of the same abilities as its sire – it is a sword +2 that retains all its abilities on any plane of existence. It can detect magic and detect invisible each twice per day, and when wielded on the astral it will sever a target’s silver cord (if applicable) on any attack roll that is a natural 18+.