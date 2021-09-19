This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Arr! There be days when ye might worry about bringing a gun to a swordfight, or perhaps a sword to a gunfight. But the first mate of the famed hill giant pirate Grethun Greatbeard never has that fear – for he wields Flare, a Sword +1 that incorporates a single-shot flintlock into the design. It is an awkward weapon, and if not enchanted would be a far worse choice than wielding a sword in one hand and a pistol in the other.