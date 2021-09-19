The Six Greater Spires (300 dpi promo)

Taking the structure of the Six Spires posted in June, this map changes the scale of the structure so that each entrance is two squares wide instead of one, giving us a lot more room to work. Now instead of a small shrine or similar built into a megalithic structure, we have a massive temple under and within the six spires.

The Six Greater Spires (click for 1200 dpi)

Four of the six spires are accessed from below, within the temple structure itself. The remaining two are accessed from the open air level between the spires. One has an actual door into it while the last pillar is accessed via a secret door near the top of the stairs from the temple interior.

The temple interior is splashed with brilliantly coloured pigments on the walls, floor, and ceiling. The temple seems dark and discoloured and transforms into a garish explosion of colour when lights are brought in.

WordPress has fits trying to handle graphics of this size (22,800 pixels wide), so click here for the no grid version of the B&W 1200dpi map.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 22,800 pixels (76 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 5,320 pixels wide or 10,640 pixels wide, respectively.

