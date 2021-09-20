This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Squidlike decoration sets this saber apart from its kin. Diver is a sword +2 that grants the wielder the ability to breathe underwater and (if underwater) to summon a giant squid to do their bidding for one hour once per week.