This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

SeverThread was forged for a war against the elves of the underdark and their drider “allies”. It is a sword +2 that can cut through any spider web or similar (including the web spell) with a single swing. Further, it prevents any elf from casting an innate spell ability within 30 feet. However the blade was badly damaged in a battle in the Demonweb, and has a 1 in 20 chance of breaking whenever it deals maximum damage.