Doodles, Dungeons & Dragons, Fantasy, Labyrinth Lord, Magic Items, Old School Essentials, OSE, OSR, RPG, Swordtember
This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.
SeverThread was forged for a war against the elves of the underdark and their drider “allies”. It is a sword +2 that can cut through any spider web or similar (including the web spell) with a single swing. Further, it prevents any elf from casting an innate spell ability within 30 feet. However the blade was badly damaged in a battle in the Demonweb, and has a 1 in 20 chance of breaking whenever it deals maximum damage.
inchiostronoir said:
With this sword, Spider-Man is doomed!
The picture is really nice.