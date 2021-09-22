This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This mistempered and ill-balanced blade would normally be at -1 to hit were it not for its enchantments. This sword +2 (effectively +1 to hit and +2 to damage) gains an additional +2 against halflings of all kinds. Anyone struck with a natural 19 or better on the attack roll is cursed so that all food or drink tastes of ash and will never satisfy them (a standard remove curse will end this affliction).

Happy Hobbit Day.