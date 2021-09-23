This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This heavy chopping sword +1 allows the bearer to cast “enlarge” upon themselves three times per week as a magic user of their level. When enlarged it glows as brightly as a continual light spell.