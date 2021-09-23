The Rumbledown Ruins (300 dpi promotional)

In the liminal area between the Ghost Dunes and the Ruint Rabble are a number of ruins half-covered by the dunes, distant enough that they don’t become the mass of damaged and crushed towers and structures that make up the rabble. The Rumbledown Ruins are a pair of damaged towers that are used by those setting forth to explore both the Rabble and the Dunes. From these towers one can watch for trouble coming from either direction and make a decently comfortable camp.

The Rumbledown Ruins (1200 dpi)

Of course, that kind of comfortable base of operations appeals to other groups too. Currently a cult of the Disciples of Ten are based in the two towers with ten members in each tower – and a pair of supplicants living in the ruins south of the round tower (they are not allowed into the towers as they would make the groups therein larger than ten). At night these two supplicants make strange noises and calls in an attempt to get two of the cult to leave one of the towers so they can rush in and replace them. They do not fear death, but do fear existing in non-base-ten groups.

The Rumbledown Ruins (1200 dpi no grid)

[If you are confused by the layout – the main structures are in the middle of the page with the upper levels of the round tower to the top of the page and the upper levels of the square structure to the bottom of the page.]

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 240 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

