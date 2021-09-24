This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Wyrmhunter has travelled to these lands in the hands of the dragon slayer Ajmal Zakaral who then lost it in the Shüss swamps hunting for a bog dragon north of Shu-Qune. Wyrmhunter is a sword +1, +3 vs dragons that has the ability to detect evil twice per day as the spell.