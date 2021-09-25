This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

A stylized lightning-like khopesh sacred to the plague and war god Reshep, Skybreaker is a sword +2 that draws down a strike of lightning (as the call lightning spell) when hitting with a natural 20 on an attack under the open sky. If wielded where the sky cannot be accessed (underground or in a solidly constructed building) it instead triggers a cause disease spell instead on the target.