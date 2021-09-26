This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

The Goat is a dark blade hammered out of adamantine with ornamentation in copper with a green and brown patina of age. The sword’s enchantments provide no bonus to hit, but a +4 bonus to damage, with an additional +4 damage against good-aligned opponents. It can also cast cause fear three times per day.