This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

This strangely shaped bronze-looking blade was crafted on the elemental plane of earth. It is a sword +1 that deals an additional 1d6 damage against any target standing on earth or stone.