The Ochrenvault - Map 4

The Elders of the Ochren built a portal to the stars deep within the Ochrenvault – a deep set of caves and “dungeons” that were cut into the mountains by nature and the ochrefolk (a “privileged” class of humans and half-elves that were “permitted” to serve the elders). The Ochrenvault is deep in the inhospitable jungles of one of the Ochren Isles (commonly marked on maps now as the Ochre Isles, as knowledge of the Ochren fades from this world) and delves deep into the tropical island’s rocky hills.

This section of the Ochrenvault is along the eastern shore of the shallow lake – and the long oval chamber may be where the portal to the stars was built… but if so, there is no portal here now. Instead, this area is overrun with cerebral parasites a single xag-ya that seems trapped within about 100 feet of the chamber. If the magical “machinery” in this area did open the portal, the massive positive energy overloads from the xag-ya have long destroyed that functionality.

On the “beach” on one side of the gate structure is a tall black pyramid with strange flying buttresses and four raised entrances with wizard locked doors. Within, a crystal at the top of the pyramid drips a single dark purple drop of liquid to a pool below once every d12+6 hours. The fluid is heavy and oily and obviously quite magical. The caves connecting the two beach areas are home to a small tribe of violent and aggressive spriggans who will constantly shift between sizes depending on the caves they attack from, although they will never touch the water of the lake, nor come close to the oval chamber while on the beaches.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,300 pixels (41 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,870 pixels wide or 5,740 pixels wide, respectively.

