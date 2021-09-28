This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Bound to the land, Talambeahr cannot be carried from the lands it was forged beneath, and attempts to teleport to other lands or shift to another plane will always leave the blade behind. Talambeahr is a sword +2, +5 vs extraplanar creatures. Such creatures struck with a natural 18+ must also make a saving throw vs spells or be sent back to their home plane.