This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack.

Hold is a sword +3, defender (on the wielder’s turn the bonus of the blade can be applied in whole or in part to either attack rolls or AC until the next turn). Further the wielder of Hold cannot be teleported, plane shifted, banished, mazed, or subjected to similar magics as long as the blade is in hand.